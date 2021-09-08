Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $884.55

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 884.55 ($11.56) and traded as low as GBX 492.50 ($6.43). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 36,350 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £818.10 million and a P/E ratio of -61.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 884.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -320.99%.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

