Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.78. Approximately 37,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,785,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

