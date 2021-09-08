Contrasting Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Logitech International alerts:

This table compares Logitech International and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $5.25 billion 3.28 $947.26 million $5.92 17.44 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 18.40% 53.43% 29.98% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Logitech International and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 5 4 0 2.30 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Logitech International presently has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than Logitech International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logitech International beats Markforged on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps. Its brands include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.