Contrasting MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -325.94% -28.71% -18.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40%

61.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 34.12 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -7.78 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.51 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.97

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.90%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.29%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats MeiraGTx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

