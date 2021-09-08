Contrasting Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.74 $10.47 million $0.47 15.68 Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.92 $215.71 million $3.68 12.98

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03% Axos Financial 29.81% 16.91% 1.57%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

