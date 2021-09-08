Contrasting Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 3.47% 10.65% 3.26%

This table compares Tesco and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.95 billion 0.15 $422.73 million $0.79 7.06

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tesco and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Tesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers. The Cash and Carry segment retails food and some non-food products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the Assaí banner. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

