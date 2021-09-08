Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.00 and a 200 day moving average of $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

