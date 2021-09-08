Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.