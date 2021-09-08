COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CICOY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 8,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

