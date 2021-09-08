Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $7.76 on Wednesday, reaching $255.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.52. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.26.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

