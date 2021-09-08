Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.87.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

