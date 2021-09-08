Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.52. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

