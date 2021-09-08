Covalent Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.42 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $59.55 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00185232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.54 or 0.07208504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.69 or 0.99633989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.27 or 0.00729765 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

