Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFLY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.90. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.