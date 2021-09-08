Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $29,357.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse C. Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jesse C. Crawford acquired 3,279 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,019.34.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

