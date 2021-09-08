Creative Planning Buys 10,163 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.