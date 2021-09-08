Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 206.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after buying an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,804,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

