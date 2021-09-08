Creative Planning Sells 13,631 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 250,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

