Creative Planning Sells 212 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDW were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

