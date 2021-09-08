Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Himension Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

COUP stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

