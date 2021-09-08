Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Cree stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. 34,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

