Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $492,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 67.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,005. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.