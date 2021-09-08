Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $167.65. 644,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

