Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,611. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average of $229.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

