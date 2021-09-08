Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 5,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,097,060 shares of company stock valued at $122,053,482 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

