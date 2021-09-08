Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 5,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00.
In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,097,060 shares of company stock valued at $122,053,482 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
