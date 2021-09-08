Critical Contrast: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) versus AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 4 4 1 0 1.67 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $56.06, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than AB Electrolux (publ).

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) 5.69% 36.23% 7.04% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.62 $717.66 million $3.02 16.76 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

