Crust Shadow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,013.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $4,013.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

