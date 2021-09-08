CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

