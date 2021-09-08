CUE Protocol Price Reaches $56.19 on Top Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $56.19 or 0.00121073 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $427,965.57 and $2,676.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

