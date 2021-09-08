Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 12,731 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,869. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

