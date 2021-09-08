Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

