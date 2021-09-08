Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

