Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HP by 112.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

