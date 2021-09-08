Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

