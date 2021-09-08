Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

ENBL stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

