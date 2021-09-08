CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.89 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $8.80 or 0.00018812 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $108.89 million and approximately $234,296.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

