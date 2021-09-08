CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

