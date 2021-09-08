CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 459,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,252. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,992.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

