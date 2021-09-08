CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

