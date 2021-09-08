Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) vs. Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Critical Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cytosorbents and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 4.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Medifocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 9.61 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -45.45 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.18 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

