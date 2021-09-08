Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 31,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

