Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 31,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
