Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.47. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 6,632 shares.

The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

