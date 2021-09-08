Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 605 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

