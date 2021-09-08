Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 893 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.