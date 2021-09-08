Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

