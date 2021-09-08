Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $2,806,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $15,516,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,969,260 shares of company stock worth $398,540,998. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

