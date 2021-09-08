Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

