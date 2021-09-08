Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

