Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $2,630,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

