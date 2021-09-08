Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

NYSE:DE opened at $371.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

